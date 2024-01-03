Adam Copeland Details Retirement Match Plans

Over a decade after he thought his wrestling career was over, Adam Copeland is writing yet another new chapter. Known to most as Edge, Copeland made a triumphant return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, ending his nine-year retirement. Copeland was initially forced to hang up his boots due to neck injuries in 2011. His WWE return was derailed briefly by the global pandemic, as his first singles matches back happened in front of empty arenas. That changed in Summer 2021 when crowds returned, leading to packed houses watching his modern classic rivalries with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Two years later, Copeland once again threw himself into new territory. Copeland joined AEW this past October, showing up at the midnight hour of AEW WrestleDream to kickstart a feud with longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage. Beyond the fact that he was now wrestling outside of WWE, this signing shocked many due to the fact that Copeland seemed keen on official retirement just months prior.

Adam Copeland Details His New Retirement Plans

(Photo: AEW)

The Rated-R Superstar still has a vision for how his credits will roll.

"I don't think it needs to be triumphant, I already had that," Copeland told NotSam Wrestling. "I don't know if [that last opponent will be] Christian anymore. It'd be nice to give that final shot in the arm to that person, or the person who is already there."

Since arriving in AEW, Copeland has been in and around Christian Cage's faction, Patriarchy. He has had just six total matches in AEW, five of which have come against Patriarchy opponents. While his feud with Christian is still ongoing, Copeland has been adamant about working with other top stars like Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland.

Even if he does not know who his final opponent will be, Copeland already has an idea of where he'd like that swan song bout to take place.

"In a perfect world, to me, the place is really important. I would love to do it in Maple Leafs Gardens," Copeland continued. "Even if it means I have to start an Indie for a day and I have to book Maple Leafs Gardens and I have to film it and get a production team and get the talent, to be able to do it in the place that I first saw wrestling live, to be back in that place... If I could do it in Maple Leaf Gardens, there is no other place and there is no other ending after that."

Copeland can next be seen on Tuesday, January 9th when he guest stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Ares.