Tony Khan Wants CMLL Involved in AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View

Since 2022, AEW and NJPW have partnered together to release a yearly pay-per-view called AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door. Wrestlers from both promotions cross the proverbial "forbidden door" to take part in dream matches that may not happen otherwise. The inaugural event took place in Chicago and it was a major success for both companies. Over 16,000 tickets were sold and the show had a buy rate over 127,000. That event was headlined by Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Adam Cole. At last year's event in Toronto, CM Punk wrestled Satoshi Kojima, Will Ospreay defended the IWGP US Championship against Kenny Omega, and MJF defended the AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

During Radio Row for Super Bowl weekend, AEW was in town for an episode of AEW Collision. AEW President Tony Khan took part in media to promote the show and was asked about the popular show making a return. Khan confirmed that Forbidden Door will indeed make a comeback in 2024, and he wants his flourishing partnership with CMLL to cross over this year. "100%, yes," Khan told SportsGrid when asked about a CMLL partnership. "I definitely want CMLL involved in practically anything we do. They're such a great partner already. It's been great. It's our first year of the partnership, and we've been able to some really exciting things working with them, and very excited to bring the CMLL wrestlers to Las Vegas this weekend [for AEW Collision].

What Could Forbidden Door 3 Look Like?

AEW has certainly made some big moves lately in terms of signings. Will Ospreay finished his duties with NJPW and is now on his way to AEW ahead of AEW Revolution as promised when he signed his contract at AEW Full Gear. A few days after that show, AEW heads to Boston, Massachusetts for the "Big Business" show, heavily rumored to be the debut of Mercedes Moné. Kazuchika Okada also entered free agency in January. For the first time in almost two decades he isn't signed to NJPW. WWE and AEW were said to have been in talks with the decorated star, but according to Fightful Select, Okada is very much on his way to AEW and expected to sign soon.

Not only that, tons of AEW's top stars are currently healing up injuries, including former AEW World Champions Jamie Hayter and Kenny Omega. By the time the event rolls around, there is a likelihood that those top players could make a return. Other key players like Mark Davis, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole are also on the road to recovery but have made great progress.

Do you want to see AEW and NJPW incorporate CMLL into Forbidden Door? What matches would you like to see? Let us know in the comments!