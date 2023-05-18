AEW Champion Injured, Removed from Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan just revealed some unfortunate news, and that news will affect tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter Khan revealed that AEW World Women's Champion Jamie Hayter is dealing with an injury, which occurred during previous attacks by The Outcasts. She has not been cleared to compete on tonight's Dynamite, where she was supposed to participate in a Trios match. Hayter was scheduled to compete alongside Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida against The Outcasts' Soraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho, and now Baker and Shida will face Soho and Storm. We wish Hayter a speedy recovery.

It's not known if Hayter is dealing with a genuine injury or if this is just a storyline injury, but hopefully, it's the latter. Hayter's run as AEW World Women's Champion has a lot more runway and big moments to offer, so hopefully she doesn't have to relinquish the Championship. In the past AEW has had interim Champions, but that got muddy last time, so it's unknown if AEW would go down that road again.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Hayter revealed all that went into her match with Toni Storm for the then Interim AEW World Women's Championship, and the crowd was completely invested. "Me and Toni wanted to have this amazing match, a hard-hitting match where people got behind both of us," Hayter said. "I could feel it in every strike. It was electric. We went into that match to f--- s--- up, and that's what we did."

Hayter has been thrilled with the response from the crowd and how they've really gotten behind her, and there was a time she didn't know if that would happen. "The crowd cares," Hayter said. "I didn't ever really know if they would. But they've been so loud chanting my name. So maybe this is my time. It's been emotional. I'm still getting to know people. They're still getting to know me, too. Being accepted, it's been so validating."

"I've never experienced anything at this level before," Hayter said. "I went into this unknown as Britt's muscle. I didn't know what to expect, so I put everything I had into it-mind, body and soul."

Here's the lineup for tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong

The Outcasts (Toni Storm, & Ruby Soho) vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Hikaru Shida

Jay White vs. Ricky Starks

RUSH vs. Jungle Boy

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Firm (Big Bill & Lee Moriarty)

Don Callis speaks

Sammy Guevara in action

More info on AEW Collision

