Eddie Kingston To Defend AEW Continental Crown Championship at Revolution

Eddie Kingston will defend his triple crown championship at AEW Revolution against the Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson. Since earning the "triple crown" title at AEW Worlds End in December, Kingston has made it a point to be a fighting champion. He's defended it five times so far, equaling out to about once a week. One of those defenses took place at NJPW Battle in the Valley where he defeated Gabe Kidd, though it ended up being a double count out.

For months Danielson has been picking at Kingston, referring to him as the "King of the Bums" during the Continental Classic tournament. Both wrestlers were part of the Blue League and in their first match, Danielson came out on top. Kingston scratched and clawed his way through the tournament, earning points over Daniel Garcia, Andrade El Idolo and, eventually, Danielson.

AEW Revolution will mark their fifth one-on-one face off against one another. In 2010 they wrestled each other in CHIKARA prior to Danielson officially leaving the independents for WWE. They wouldn't cross paths again until 2021 when Danielson signed with AEW, the promotion Kingston had been signed to for a year at the time. That match was an AEW world title eliminator match which Danielson also won.

"Young Bucks, what you did at Dynamite was disgusting, what you did to Sting and Darby. it was disgusting, you stole their thunder. Just like you Bryan Danielson, just like you did when you stole thunder away from Bryan Keith," Kingston said in a backstage promo on AEW Collision. "That kid was finally getting a contract. That kid grinded for that, finally getting his moment. And you took it away to get underneath my skin. Well you did, congratulations Bryan. So now I'm going to challenge you to a match at Revolution. Sting's last match. In North Carolina, in Greensboro, me and you one-on-one. But, I wanna add a little stipulation. At the end of this match, after I beat you, you have to shake my hand. 'Cause I know you don't respect me and I know it eats you up inside you lost to someone you don't respect. So now after I beat you again, you have to shake my hand and act like you respect me and I know, and I hope, and I legit pray that that eats you up inside."

With less than a month until the show, the AEW Revolution card is shaping up to be quite promising. Not only is it Sting's final curtain call in professional wrestling, he and Darby Allin will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the two-time AEW tag champions, the Young Bucks. Deonna Purrazzo will challenge her former friend Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Orange Cassidy defends the International Championship against Roderick Strong and Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

According to WrestleTix, AEW Revolution has sold over 15,800 tickets. They could very well cross the 16,000 mark with just a few weeks to go. Tickets to the show are available through Ticketmaster.