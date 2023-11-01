Trick Williams Returns, Costs Carmelo Hayes WWE NXT Title at Halloween Havoc

The main event of WWE NXT's Halloween Havoc Night Two was the third in a trilogy of matches between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, and it delivered as expected. Hayes and Dragunov have yet to turn in a disappointing match, and this one was no different, with both superstars brutally picking each other apart in a bevy of ways. Both stars took some painful-looking slams on the ring apron and the announce table, and throughout Dragunov would find ways to shut the challenger down. Hayes would turn the tables though and set himself up for a possible win, but that's when Trick Williams returned, and his stare burned a hole through Hayes. That was enough to distract Hayes and allow Dragunov to get the pin and the win, but the story between Williams and Hayes is clearly just beginning.

Hayes went for a kick but Dragunov caught it. They traded chops and then Dragunov evaded a kick and knocked the challenger down. A suplex followed and Hayes dodged a kick and threw Dragunov to the mat. Hayes hit big blows to the back of Dragunov's head and then they traded punches. Slaps to the side of the head followed and then they both went for kicks and knocked each other to the mat.

Dragunov was on his feet quickly and kept Hayes down, but Hayes was able to come back and knock the Champ to the mat. Hayes worked on Dragunov's wrist and arm, kicking it repeatedly. Dragunov head-butted Hayes to the mat and then followed it up with a kick and a strike to the back. Hayes bought himself some space but then got hit on the side of the head with Dragunov's boot. The two stars once again traded punches and then Dragunov hit a powerbomb and went for the cover, but Hayes kicked out.

Dragunov then hit a massive lariat and went for the cover, but Hayes kicked out again. Dragunov was getting frustrated and stomped the challenger before hitting knee strikes and more punches. Hayes spun Dragunov around out of nowhere and slammed him down before going for a cover, but the Champion kicked out. Hayes went up top but Dragunov met him and threw him down on the mat.

Hayes caught Dragunov up top and knocked him down hard to the floor. Hayes then jumped over the ropes and hit an impressive DDT, slamming Dragunov off the ring apron. Hayes went up top and hit a Frog Splash before going for the pin, but Dragunov kicked out. Dragunov hit Hayes with a clothesline and a double stomp before slamming Hayes down again and going for the cover. Hayes was able to kick out, and he came back with a kick to Dragunov's head.

Dragunov had a kick of his own, and then he hit another kick before hitting an H-Bomb. He didn't get all of it though and couldn't go for the cover. Dragunov then went for a submission but then ran into Hayes' boots, knocking the Champ to the mat. Hayes tried to go for another DDT but Dragunov caught him and lifted him up on his shoulders. Dragunov then slammed Hayes on the ring apron, and both stars were on the floor.

Dragunov cleared off the announce table and threw Hayes on top of it. Then the Champ got on top of the barricade and hit the H-Bomb, shattering the table. Dragunov hit a knee strike once he got Hayes back in the ring, and then he punched the challenger and knocked him to the mat. Dragunov went up top, but Hayes went for a move and Dragunov caught him. Dragunov went to knock Hayes down but Hayes brought Dragunov down only for the Champion to counter the move into a pin, but Hayes somehow kicked out. Dragunov went up top again but got caught by Hayes. Hayes went top but then Trick's music hit.

Hayes was stunned, and Trick was angry to boot. Dragunov then slammed Hayes down and went for the Torpedo and got it. Dragunov pinned Hayes and retained his Championship, and for Hayes, it is likely we're seeing the end of Trick Melo Gang very soon.