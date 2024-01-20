Trinity Gives Emotional Speech at TNA Tapings Amidst Rumors of WWE Return

Trinity appeared in Orlando for the latest TNA tapings where she faced off against Gisele Shaw. At the end of the show, she appeared in the ring with the new TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and delivered a speech that sounded a lot like a farewell to the fans in attendance.

"Coming to TNA has been life changing for me both inside and outside the ring," Trinity says. "I feel honored to work with such a strong division, an incredible group of women. What a champion we have here! When y'all think of TNA I want you to think of Trini-TNA." Reports have stated that Trinity is set to make her return to WWE "sooner than later," according to TNA sources. Previous reports stated WWE believed they would be able to bring her back much sooner however the hiring freeze put a damper on things. Fightful Select had reported that her contract was just through the summer but after that there was a big question mark on her status within TNA.

Trinity was defeated by Grace at Hard To Kill when Grace cashed in her "Call Your Shot" title opportunity that she won at Bound for Glory. Trinity debuted in IMPACT last April, almost an entire year since walking out of WWE with Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) ahead of WWE Raw. Not long after her debut, she won the Knockouts Championship from Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Slammiversary and held it for 182 days.

"I'm so happy and I'm in such a good place. I feel that I'm getting these incredible opportunities and I'm working through them week by week," Trinity told MuscleMan Malcolm in September. "I feel that my confidence is growing and I'm improving. I'm really excited and feel very fulfilled and rewarding, getting all these different matchups. I think it's helping me grow better as a wrestler, as a performer, as a competitor having so many different opponents here in IMPACT and learning everyone's different styles. It's really been an incredible journey and also to just be away from all that I've known in this wrestling world in the way I came in and to just be in something just so different, away from my husband away from, you know, my other friends and support systems. It's been an incredible journey of growth for me and I'm very happy about it." (h/t: WrestlingNews.co)