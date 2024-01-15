TNA Wrestling Announces the Return of Fan-Favorite Show

Like the name Total Nonstop Action suggests, TNA rung in 2024 with just that at its annual Hard To Kill pay-per-view from the Palms in Las Vegas. Multiple new champions were crowned during the show, including Jordynne Grace, a now three-time Knockouts World Champion. Recent reports suggest that Trinity could be on her way back to WWE. When she dropped the championship at the pay-per-view she got very emotional post-match, waving to the crowd.

In the main event of the show, Moose dethroned Alex Shelley to become the TNA World Champion for the second time in his career. His celebration was cut short when "The Most Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth debuted, surprising him with an attack from behind before he ran into the crowd. Nemeth then ripped his signature Mötley Crüe shirt in half to reveal a TNA logo shirt. Former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke (Ash By Elegance) also appeared during the women's title match to watch it from ringside.

The action continued for tonight's Snake Eyes taping from the Palms where Nemeth was scheduled for his first match in TNA against half of the Rascalz, Zachary Wentz and Kazuchika Okada also had a match in TNA for the first time in years. Ahead of the tapings, TNA unveiled a new logo for "TNA Xplosion" seemingly announcing it as a replacement to "Before the Impact." TNA Xplosion ran for 19 years from 2002 until 2021 (where it was later known as IMPACT Xplosion) before it was completely done away with.

The show featured exclusive taped matches and other types of content. Many of the TNA talent who appeared on the original iteration of TNA Xplosion are still with the company or have since returned, like the Motor City Machine Guns, Bully Ray, Rhino, PCO, and Tommy Dreamer. At this time it is unclear if TNA Xplosion will air before TNA similarly to Before the Impact or if it will be its own entity on the TNA+ streaming app.

Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on TNA. Are you happy to see the return of TNA Xplosion? Let us know in the comments!