Former WWE Star Reveals They Have Signed With TNA

Total Nonstop Action is bolstering its roster. The company formerly known as Impact Wrestling announced that it would be rebranding to the monicker that made it famous, TNA, when the new year rolled around. That rebrand went into effect at TNA Hard to Kill, the first pay-per-view event of the TNA era. TNA Hard to Kill made sure to maximize the extra attention put on the promotion as it was home to multiple surprises. Moose defeated Alex Shelley to become TNA World Champion. Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, made his debut.

The shocks also came in the women's division. Not only did Jordynne Grace capture the TNA Knockouts Championship, but Ash By Elegance (fka WWE's Dana Brooke), took in the action from ringside.

New TNA Signing Confirmed

(Photo: TNA, WWE)

Ash By Elegance has signed with TNA.

"It is official. The big secret is out. I am signed with TNA Wrestling," the former Dana Brooke told Ring The Belle. "This is an amazing opportunity, and I can not wait to explore that Knockouts Division."

Ash had previously spent her entire professional wrestling career in WWE. She was signed to the sports-entertainment giant in 2013 after getting on its radar due to her accomplishments in her bodybuilding and fitness career. It didn't take long for Ash to take to wrestling, as she had her first official match the very same year she began training. By 2015, Ash was competing on NXT TV as Dana Brooke.

She found success in partnerships with Emma and Charlotte Flair in the mid-2010s but gradually fell down the card in the subsequent years. While she rarely won matches and seldom received premium live event spotlight, Ash garnered support thanks to her reputation behind the scenes, as many touted her to be someone who was first to arrive and last to leave.

TNA Hard to Kill saw Ash in a non-physical role, but the former WWE 24/7 Champion is ready to get in on the action.

"While that Knockouts Title match was going on, I just wanted to make my way out to the ring," Ash continued. "Let my presence be known, and watch an amazing match with one of my old coworkers, Trinity. I was really excited to show up and watch her against Jordynne, which was an amazing, amazing match. But I also wanted to make a statement and let everybody know that my eyes are on that Knockouts Title."