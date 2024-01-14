New TNA Knockouts World Champion Crowned at Hard To Kill

At TNA's first pay-per-view under the rebrand Hard To Kill, Trinity defended the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace, the one woman in the division she has yet to defeat. Grace is a former two-time IMPACT/TNA Knockouts World Champion in her own right and made her intentions pretty clear when she returned to TNA in September. She made history when she became the first Knockout to win the "Call Your Shot Gauntlet" in October, declaring a shot at the Knockouts title.

The match opens with a completely dominant Jordynne Grace who delivers heavy elbow strikes to the side of the champion's head, following it up with a rising knee lift. Trinity eventually creates some separation, tossing Grace over her shoulders ringside. She gets her back into the ring and kicks her in the chest. Grace absorbs the kicks and stands to her feet. The women exchange palm strikes in the middle of the ring. Trinity knocks Grace to the mat with another kick and lands a split legged moonsault but Grace kicks out.

Grace catches Trinity into a full nelson but Trinity manages to pull them both to the ropes to break the hold. Grace stays on the champion and grabs her for a muscle buster, Trinity kicks out and goes for Star Struck. Grace rolls over and attempts a quick pin but Trinity lifts her shoulders off the mat. She goes for the Rearview, Grace kicks out once again, showing her tenacity. Trinity delivers a sit-up powerbomb and locks in Star Struck for a second time. Grace fights her off and lifts Trinity, repositioning her for a German Suplex spinning backfist combination. In the end, Grace picked up the win over Trinity. The moment was emotional as both women showed each other respect, hugging one another in the ring post-match.

According to recent reports, Trinity is set to be a free agent once again and could soon return to WWE. She's only featured on TNA promotional material up until the TNA tapings in Orlando, her hometown, next week. The reports state that TNA sources expect Trinity to return to WWE "sooner than later." After leaving WWE in 2022 with Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks), Trinity debuted for TNA in April of 2023. She won the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary last July when she defeated Deonna Purrazzo.

