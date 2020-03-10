Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s 2020 WWE Salaries Revealed

WWE released a proxy report this week to its stockholders, and the information inside the report shed some interesting light on the corporate side of the promotion. On top of revealing that Triple H (Paul Levesque) had been given a new title last month, it also revealed the salaries for some of the highest-ranking members of the company. The report revealed that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have seen their annual salaries rise in recent years, jumping from $684,125 in 2018 to $730,000 in 2020. Both are still behind Vince McMahon with a salary of $1.4 million for the last three years.

“Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has served as our Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development since February 2020, and prior thereto was Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative since August 2011,” the report read regarding Triple H’s role with the company. “In his current role, he oversees the Company’s Talent Relations and Talent Development departments. Additionally, Mr. Levesque plays an integral role in the Company’s creative process, helping shape the creative direction and storylines of WWE‘s programming. Mr. Levesque is revolutionizing the business with his global recruiting strategy and developmental training processes.”

I’ll post more notes about WWE’s 2019 proxy statement in this thread of tweets. Here WWE names its strategic objectives that determine executive compensation. Interesting that “Increase WWE Ratings among sports fans” is among them.https://t.co/NYmZtzrGPB pic.twitter.com/T2sSn6Ymbg — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) March 10, 2020

On top of everything else he does for the organization, “The Game” has continued to spearhead the NXT brand on Wednesday nights. Since October the show has gone head-to-head with a two-hour live broadcast on the USA Network against All Elite Wrestling’s flagship show, AEW Dynamite. NXT has been on the losing side of the battle for viewership each week since the start of the year, but Levesque didn’t seem discouraged in a recent conference call.

“It’s about the long game. And what we have to do is get to the people in the younger demos,” he said. “… When you look at NXT on USA and you look at the numbers, it’s very similar to a Raw number, it’s very similar to a USA number, because that’s where we’re promoted and that’s where we’re seen. But the long game is building up the brand that you’ve built. I think that what we have done is come in and proven the in-ring product… from bell-to-bell is better than anybody.

