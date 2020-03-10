Vince McMahon's 2020 WWE Salary Revealed

WWE's latest proxy statement to its stockholders revealed some interesting information about the company's corporate structure. On top of learning that Triple H's (real name Paul Levesque) title with the company had changed, the salaries of some of the promotion's higher-ups were revealed. That included Vince McMahon, who the report said has an annual salary of $1.4 million. The report indicated his salary has stayed the same from 2018 up through this year.

You can check out the full proxy report in the list below.

I'll post more notes about WWE's 2019 proxy statement in this thread of tweets. Here WWE names its strategic objectives that determine executive compensation. Interesting that "Increase WWE Ratings among sports fans" is among them.https://t.co/NYmZtzrGPB pic.twitter.com/T2sSn6Ymbg — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) March 10, 2020

The proxy report also included Hunter's new position, stating, "Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has served as our Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development since February 2020, and prior thereto was Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative since August 2011. In his current role, he oversees the Company's Talent Relations and Talent Development departments. Additionally, Mr. Levesque plays an integral role in the Company's creative process, helping shape the creative direction and storylines of WWE's programming. Mr. Levesque is revolutionizing the business with his global recruiting strategy and developmental training processes"

Last week WWE released a statement regarding the coronavirus outbreak, announcing that as of now WrestleMania 36 will still take place as planned on April 5 in Tampa.

"The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay," the statement read. "We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events."

Check out the official card for WrestleMania 36 (so far) below. The event will take place on April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

