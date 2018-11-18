Triple H Teases Big NXT UK Announcement for Early 2019

WWE recently launched a United Kingdom based version of WWE NXT, and it sounds like Triple H has even more planned for the brand than we already know.

Triple H was asked about NXT UK during a conference call with the media on Saturday night following NXT TakeOver: War Games 2. He alluded to the fact that there will be more to the brand soon outside of just their weekly television show on the WWE Network.

“Right now, as far as shows shows, we are focusing on the UK right now,” Triple H stated. “You’ll see a lot of involvement in them obviously around WrestleMania weekend, whether that be via Axxess and creating content. As we come into the beginning of the year, you’re going to see that brand begin to grow again. We’ll have a big announcement coming up. We have shows in Liverpool next week. It is hard to keep track, they are coming fast and furious. When we are in Liverpool, we’ll be making a big announcement about the first quarter of the year.”

We saw some crossover on Saturday night at TakeOver when the UK Champion, Pete Dunne, was part of one of the teams competing in War Games. Dunne and Ricochet teased another match between the two at the conclusion of the show.

As a brand, NXT UK is still very young and they are still trying to find an audience globally. That’s to be expected given the vast amount of WWE television available these days.

“The brand has been wonderfully successful. It took us a while to get it rolling, we wanted it to be right,” Triple H continued. “We had a few glitches on our side regarding the timing of it all, but now that it is up and running, Wednesday has been this massive destination site on the Network for NXT UK, NXT itself and 205 Live. The traffic has been amazing, the response to NXT UK is amazing, people love the show. It has the same gritty feel as NXT, yet feels wholly unique. It feels, while still in the same vain of what you love, slightly different, and that was the goal. I’m obviously not happy with everything about it, but we’ll change that. You’ll see that happen towards the beginning of the year.”

