Triple H Update Heading Into Tonight's WWE Raw

Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back at Monday Night Raw this week in Charlotte, NC, as confirmed by Fightful before tonight's episode began. "The Game" was absent from the show last week due to testing positive for COVID-19. By all accounts, Levesque was perfectly fine last week and had to simply wait out the required quarantine after the positive test.

Tonight's Raw includes a non-title match between Bayley and Bianca Belair and Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson in a reunion of two of the founding members of Bullet Club. The show will also continue the build to Crown Jewel, scheduled for Nov. 5 in Riyadh.

