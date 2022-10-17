WWE's Triple H Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, according to a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson. Johnson wrote, "Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away from his in-person WWE duties until he has cleared the company's current protocol," adding that he is expected to return ASAP. Levesque suffered life-threatening heart failure in September 2021 that forced him to temporarily step away from all of his active roles within WWE. However, shortly after Vince McMahon announced his departure from the company in July, Levesque was put in charge of all WWE booking. He was officially named Chief Content Officer in September.

Matches confirmed for this week's Raw include a United States Championship match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, The Good Brothers making their in-ring return to the company against Alpha Academy and Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. Appearances from Brock Lesnar and Elias are also being advertised.

Paul Levesque Health Update

Levesque gave his first comments to the media following McMahon's departure during SummerSlam weekend. At one point, he was asked about his health status.

"I feel great. A glitch in the road. Luckily for me it was caught, right? It took a little bit to get over it, get past it. I'm over it, I've got a clean bill of health. I'm a hundred percent," Levesque said."...O have a new appreciation for life. It's precious, it doesn't last long. Embrace it, get everything you can out of it... I gave it everything I had. I rode it until the wheels fell off and that's what you're supposed to do. Luckily for me, they told me 'you shouldn't do this anymore.' Sweet, I'm done, I was wrapping it up anyway."

Recent Triple H Appearances

"The Game" appeared alongside Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac on last week's Raw in a D-Generation X. He and Stephanie McMahon also recently attended a Post Malone concert and interacted with him backstage.