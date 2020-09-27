UFC 253: Israel Adesanya Delivers Devastating TKO to Paulo Costa

✖

Israel Adesanya absolutely leveled Paulo Costa during UFC 253. There was a lot of hype coming into this fight and the card didn’t have a huge name up there at the top. But, there was still some absolute entertainment to be had on Saturday night. Adesanya got into a rhythm and it was all she wrote for Costa. In Round 2, there was a withering jab and then a flurry of small strikes to his opponent’s body. After that, one kick to the body brought out that enormous punch ad Costa hit the mat. Middleweight seems like it has its king as everyone who has stepped up to Adesanya has tasted defeat. That does not appear to be changing soon. Costa was chirping during this one and even put his hands behind his back at one point, but it wouldn’t pay off for the challenger.

Israel Adesanya just made that look SUPER EASY! Shut Paulo Costa UP. #AndStill #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/O1OUnZknyz — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) September 27, 2020

Abu Dhabi played host to the UFC action this time as Dana White continues to find interesting ways to get these fights off despite COVID-19. He told TMZ about Fight Island earlier this year and made it a reality.

"I am a day or two away from securing a private island," White said in the interview. "I have a private island that I've secured; we're getting the infrastructure put in now, so I'm gonna start doing the international fights, too. With international fighters, because I won't be able to get international fighters into the U.S., I have a private island that I'm gonna start flying them all in and doing international fights from there."

With the different setting, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the athletes be a little weirded out by the distance. But Ryan Spann told Joe Rogan that he liked it just fine when he won during Fight Island’s trial run.

Spain said, “It’s not weird at all. I've been on 'The Contender [Series]' twice, so I'm good. I don't like people -- I do like people. I don't like 'em a little bit. But it's fine. It was nothing; like I said, I've been on 'The Contender' twice, so I'm ready for this."

Cover photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC