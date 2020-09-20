UFC President Dana White Gives Latest Update on Brock Lesnar's Possible MMA Return

✖

News broke late last month that Brock Lesnar's latest WWE contract had officially expired, making him a free agent. While many fans expect him to return to the company once live fans are able to attend shows again, there has been some speculation over whether or not he'll return to the UFC for one last run in the world of mixed martial arts. Lesnar held the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his first run with UFC but hasn't fought since 2016. UFC president Dana White was asked about a possible comeback for Lesnar this weekend, and he told TMZ there haven't been any conversations.

"Not a word," White said. "I'd love to hear how he's doing and how his family is, things like that. I think that's gonna be the extent of the conversation with him. The guy has had a long killer career. He actually came in and became a UFC heavyweight champ and the guy's made a lot of money. I just don't see him coming back over here again at his age (43-years-old)."

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has already called out while, while reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic recently told Chris Van Vliet he didn't think a fight with Lesnar would last long.

"There's no question. I don't care. I would take that fight in a heartbeat. It would be an early night for me," Miocic said.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, AEW star Chris Jericho theorized Lesnar wasn't truly a free agent as fans suspect.

"The only reason why the rumor's there is somebody said 'free agent.' I don't think he's really a free agent at all," Jericho said. "I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock's end and then for Vince to approve that... I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn't going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.

"So would Brock fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who's to say, but I think UFC, AEW... I think it's just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock's contract expires, Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be," he continued. "So I don't think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he's like currently not under contract right now. The amount of money it would take him to tear him away from from the world of WWE would, A, be astronomical, B, Vince will never allow it to happen and, C, I don't know if you could make that investment back, or if it would even be worth it for AEW at this point in time or UFC, or any company other than WWE."