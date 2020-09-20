UFC Fight Night: Colby Covington Defeats Tyron Woodley in Main Event

✖

UFC Fight Night ended with a bang as Colby Covington emerged victorious over Tyron Woodley in their highly-anticipated Main Event clash. The two fighters are no strangers to each other. Covington had his eyes on Woodley’s Welterweight belt two years ago and was vocal about his desire to take it home. The TKO finish was prompted by the rib injury Woodley suffered late in the fight. Well, Colby got his wish to step into the octagon with the former champ and it was a sight to behold. It’s rare that you get these names attached to a non-PPV card, but this September matchup provided all that excitement and more. For Covington, this was a much-needed step closer to the Welterweight Title. For Woodley, it is another stinging disappointment.

There is no shortage of bad blood between these two fighters and you could tell that the younger fighter was hoping for this result. The two traded shots back and forth with Covington calling Woodley a racist for his statements about Black Lives Matter. Earlier this week, the victor told ESPN about an incident in 2014 that would fuel this rivalry. Covington was brought in to be a sparring partner with Woodley and felt like he was getting disrespected.

Colby Covington says he wants his belt back & Usman #UFCVegas11 pic.twitter.com/GLarWm8nGx — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 20, 2020

"The experience was very fake," he explained to ESPN. "I could tell that the first day after training. He wasn't bringing me in as a teammate or this and that. He was trying to tee off on me. He was trying to look good and build his confidence off of me. I wasn't going to let that happen. I'm not here to be a sparring partner. I'm here to win my own world title and to be the best fighter in the world.

Covington continued, "I thought I'd be there, we'd do some things at night, hang out. No, I got left at the hotel -- find your own way. And that's what I did… I’ve always hated the guy, since that training.”

"He was trying to tell me about a model or way I should build my brand," Covington said. "He's always been about the brand. It doesn't matter about the fighting, it's about building the brand. At the end of the day, fighting is fighting. You get locked in the cage, and if you get your hand raised everything speaks for itself. I don't really care about a brand. I'm here to fight and be the best in the world."

Photo Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports