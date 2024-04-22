"Future WrestleMania Main Eventer" Released by WWE

WWE dished out a batch of pink slips last week. During the WWE SmackDown broadcast, reports emerged that Jinder Mahal, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Veer, and Sanga had all been released from WWE. The releases were reportedly related to budget cuts. Mahal was outspoken about his exit, writing that he "quit" on social media minutes before news of his release surfaced. Li, WWE's first Chinese superstar, joined WWE in January 2017 and largely competed in NXT before getting drafted to the main roster in 2021. Quinn was also in a similar position, spending five years in developmental before having a forgettable stint on the main roster. Veer and Sanga competed as a tag team called Indus Sher, floating back and forth between developmental and the main roster.

Von Wagner Joins Recent WWE Releases

Another notable name was part of WWE's April budget cuts.

As reported by Fightful, Von Wagner was released by WWE this past week. Wagner's firing ends his five-year tenure with WWE, one which existed completely in NXT.

Wagner, the son of former WCW and WWF star Wayne Bloom, signed with WWE in early 2019. He spent two years honing his craft behind the scenes and on live events before making his televised debut on the launch episode of NXT 2.0. WWE saw big things in Wagner, evident by Wagner being inserted into that night's fatal four-way match for the then-vacant NXT Championship. It was around this time that word circulated that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly saw Wagner as a "future WrestleMania main eventer."

After falling short in that NXT Title match, Wagner formed a tag team with Kyle O'Reilly that extended into the Winter 2021. Wagner would defeat O'Reilly in O'Reilly's final WWE match before departing for AEW. Wagner went on to be a singles heel for the next two years until a controversial attack from Bron Breakker led to him turning face. He wrestled just six matches in 2024.