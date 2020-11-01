UFC Announces Ultimate Fighter Returning in 2021

✖

The UFC is telling fans that the Ultimate Fighter returns in 2021. The announcement came during UFC Vegas this week. It was a reflective event as Anderson Silva competed in a hyped contest that could be his last appearance in the Octagon. But, a new generation is coming and they will have the opportunity to show their stuff on The Ultimate Fighter. A lot of big names from the sport got their start on the series and commentator Michael Bisping actually talked about his success before climbing up to the full roster. There have been so many names to get their shot and the application process for the upcoming season gets rolling on November 13th. With season 29 coming up, it remains to be seen if the action will take place on Fight Island or if another city will help with the hosting duties.

Here’s what UFC had to say about Ultimate Fighter’s return on their website:

The Ultimate Fighter returns March 2021. Find out how you can be part of the exciting season at --> https://t.co/fEosKwR4Vy pic.twitter.com/bhIGR7HwHS — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 1, 2020

“The Ultimate Fighter 29 (TUF 29) will feature athletes from the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions. Casting is open through Friday, Nov. 13 with applications available for download at UFC.COM/TUF. Team coaches for TUF 29 will be announced at a later date.”

“The iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22.”

The Ultimate Fighter returns March 2021 on ESPN+ 📆 pic.twitter.com/EkVkvvhflN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

“TUF joins a lineup of original and on-demand content on ESPN+ that includes: Dana White’s Contender Series, the four-part documentary UFC Fight Island Declassified, Ariel & The Bad Guy, Detail: Daniel Cormier, UFC Destined, UFC Unlocking Victory, UFC Embedded, UFC Reloaded, UFC Top 10, and a library of recent events, great title fights and classic UFC.”

Will you be watching the new Ultimate Fighter? Have you enjoyed the previous seasons? Let us know down in the comments!