UFC Fight Island Featured One of the Most Insane Knockouts in MMA History in Buckley vs Kasanganay

✖

The fifth UFC Fight Island event is currently underway for UFC Fight Night on ESPN+, and the undercard bout between Joaquin Buckley and Impa Kasanganay is already being heralded for delivering one of the greatest knockouts in the history of the organization. Just two minutes into the second round, Kasanganay deftly caught a kick from his opponent — only to be knocked out with a devastating blow from Buckley's other foot that seems more common in a wrestling ring rather than the UFC octagon. Buckley was immediately declared the victor, though the bout was somewhat even before the ultimate result was rendered.

Kasanganay was only taken to the mat once before he received the deciding blow. And just when it seemed like Buckley put himself in a precarious situation after his kick was caught, his athleticism resulted in a devastating blow that won the bout. Check it out below:

THE MOST UNBELIEVABLE KO IN UFC HISTORY 🤯 #UFCFightIsland5 pic.twitter.com/O7BOJg8h9c — UFC (@ufc) October 10, 2020

Buckley and Kasanganay are young fighters from the United States, both with impressive records despite this knockout loss. They both are likely to have bright futures in the octagon for the future. But for now, Buckley can rest easily knowing he's turned A LOT of heads.

There's no word yet on what the future holds for either fighter, but Buckley can expect to get a bump further up the card after that impressive knockout. As for Kasanganay, UFC fighters are known for their resilience. He just needs to pick himself back up and prepare for the next bout in search of some redemption.

There are big fights coming in the future, such as the anticipated boxing match between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. Though given McGregor's eccentricities, that fight could easily be replaced by a UFC return against Dustin Poirier.

UFC fans are also hopeful to see Brock Lesnar return to the cage, though there's no word on that happening anytime soon even though Lesnar's WWE contract has reportedly expired. Hopefully we learn more about the future of the organizations superstars soon.

Cover photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images