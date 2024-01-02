Velveteen Dream Issues Apology to WWE, Triple H, Shawn Michaels Three Years After Allegations

Velveteen Dream continues to be one of modern professional wrestling's biggest "what if?" stories. The former Tough Enough contestant was brought into WWE on a developmental deal in 2015, working under his real name of Patrick Clark for a couple of years before finding success as a Prince-inspired gimmick known as Velveteen Dream. Dream ascended up the NXT card rapidly, making the most out of his minutes in feuds with Aleister Black and Ricochet before eventually capturing the NXT North American Championship. Dream's momentum took him to an NXT Title program against then-champion Adam Cole, but real-life issues derailed his spot on the card.

In April 2020, shortly before he was set for that big title match, allegations of sexual misconduct against Dream surfaced. WWE reportedly investigated the situation but did not find evidence of wrongdoing. Just over one year later, Dream was released by WWE.

Velveteen Dream Issues Apology

(Photo: WWE)

Velveteen Dream has issued a detailed apology.

"I want to apologize for my behavior, both professionally and personally. I always preach to those closest to me about the power of accountability and responsibility, and I take full accountability for my behavior over the last three years of my life," Dream said in an Instagram video. "I want to apologize to the WWE organization for any unwanted attention and negative press that I brought to your brand and your product.

"I want to apologize to Paul Levesque (Triple H). Paul, you are such an understanding and patient man and leader and getting the opportunity to work with you and to learn from you, I get the sense of what makes you who you are and how you've been able to handle the responsibility of being in the public light for such a long time. Also, I want to say I'm sorry to Shawn Michaels. Shawn, it's still beyond me that I've been having the opportunity in this lifetime to learn from you and to have your mentorship and guidance. I apologize if you feel like you've wasted your time and your energy investing into me. You have not. I'm still a work in progress. I'm still learning. I remember all the lessons that you've taught me."

Velveteen Dream has not been involved in professional wrestling since his final NXT match, which took place in December 2020. His latest legal troubles came in Summer 2022 when he was arrested twice on two different charges.