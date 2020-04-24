WWE's Velveteen Dream Issues Statement on Accusations of Sending Explicit Photos

✖

Velveteen Dream has been one of the brightest stars in NXT, but unfortunately, that's not why he's at the center of conversation at the moment. Earlier today a Reddit post claimed that Velveteen Dream (real name Patrick Clark Jr.) had sent explicit messages and photos to several underage girls. One of the photos in question made its way online as well, and while it does not show his face, some are saying it very well could be him. Dream took to social media to addresses these claims and make a statement on the matter, revealing that it was a leaked private photo of his being used without his consent or knowledge, and he is having it investigated by a third party.

You can find Dream's full statement here. "Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.

One of the theories when this whole thing surfaced was that Dream's account had been hacked, and it seems that was indeed the case. According to Dream someone was able to get one of his private photos and then send it to people through direct messages, which is what the original Reddit post indicated happened.

Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter. — Dream (@DreamWWE) April 24, 2020

You can find the original Reddit message below, where the photo started making the rounds.

"He posted on his Instagram story that his DM’s were open and now he’s genuinely sending my friends and I messages of a $exual nature. I’d like to think it’s a hacker but I don’t know. How do I begin to approach this? How do I contact WWE? I have proof.

This is what happened with Velveteen Dream

Edit: he blocked me on Instagram after I wouldn’t send him an uncensored n*de pic back

Edit: I’m really worried about all this. Does anyone have legal advice or whatnot? I’m thinking of deleting this all and getting it to police instead :/

Edit: I’m 17, my friends are 15 and 16

Edit: the evidence that it is him is as follows – his phone number is Washington area code, his voice in the calls was accurate, it was off of his verified Instagram account and the picture he sent is believable”

We'll keep you posted when more information comes to light.

