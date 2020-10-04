Velveteen Dream Channels Back to the Future for NXT TakeOver 31 Gear

✖

Velveteen Dream made WWE NXT fans say "Great Scott!" when he channeled Back to the Future's Dr. Emmett Brown for his big match against Kushida during the NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view. Velveteen Dream is known for going all out with his in ring looks for each of the NXT pay-per-views he takes part in (with his The Walking Dead look for NXT TakeOver: In Your House being a major recent example), and his latest look goes even further by referencing his opponent's continuous shout outs to Back to the Future with one of his own.

Kushida notably has the current gimmick and style inspired by Back to the Future's Marty McFly. As almost a cheeky reference to this fact, Dream decided to take him on with gear inspired by McFly's mentor in the films, Doc Brown. Even going as far as to wildly style his hair in the same fashion as Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown.

Unfortunately, even going as far as channeling Doc Brown did not secure a new future for Velveteen Dream. It's been a rough year for the NXT superstar as well behind the scenes with Triple H even referencing his backstage behavior during a recent Q&A with the fans before the pay-per-view begun.

As Triple H noted about the former NXT North American Champion, "Coming off of what was a bit of a rough year for Velveteen Dream. Reorganizing himself, you know? Dream is one of those young guys that still hasn't quite found his way yet of who he wants to be," Triple H said. I think sometimes that weighs on him. His immaturity in his life presents itself in his professional life and makes it difficult for him sometimes."

You can currently check out NXT TakeOver 31 now on the WWE Network, and the full card for the pay-per-view is as such:

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar vs. Swerve Scott

Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

What did you think of Velveteen Dream's Back to the Future gear? How did you like the match against Kushida and its end result? Let us know all of your thoughts about Dream's current trajectory in the comments!