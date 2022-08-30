Former WWE Star Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) Arrested in Florida

Patrick Clark, better known to wrestling fans as Velveteen Dream, was arrested on Friday in Orange County, Florida. The arrest was due to an out-of-county arrest warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. Clark was once seen as one of WWE's hottest prospects during his time on the NXT brand, but he was hit with a pair of sexual misconduct allegations in 2020 regarding minors. While WWE claimed it found no wrongdoing from its internal investigation,

Dream was still off television while healing from injuries suffered in a car accident and was poorly received by fans upon his return. He was released from WWE in May 2021 after being off TV for five months. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...