Triple H Gives Latest Update on Velveteen Dream's NXT Status

Velveteen Dream hasn't been featured on NXT television since Dec. 23, and Triple H was once again asked about the young star during a media conference call this week. "The Game" stated that the former NXT North American Champion is still very much with the company and is still training at the WWE Performance Center.

"There's really nothing to add with Velveteen Dream, we've gone over it a million times. He's still training, he had a bit of a physical thing for a bit but he's still there, still with us, still PC, still training, still on the roster," he explained.

Dream found himself at the center of multiple controversies in 2020, being accused in both April and June of allegedly having inappropriate interactions with minors. Dream was off television from May until August but returned to qualify for a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship at NXT TakeOver XXX. He has only wrestled five matches since then, losing all but one of them.

"The Game" has repeatedly defended Dream, stating the accusations against him were false and that his absence was due to injuries he suffered from a car crash in June.

"You know, in this day today, accusations are made and you take them all very seriously," Triple H explained in an interview with CBS Sports last August. "You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn't. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That's what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone's attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there's nothing there.

"Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn't. He was in a car accident," he continued. "Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn't find anything."

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day