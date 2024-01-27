Vince McMahon Resigns From TKO/WWE Following Sex Trafficking Claims

Vince McMahon has officially resigned from TKO and WWE after allegations of sex trafficking were made against McMahon and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who described a history of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation while working for him. Tonight Deadline has revealed that McMahon is officially resigning from the company after forcing his way back into the company after a previous retirement. You can find the official statement from McMahon below.

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effectively immediately," McMahon said.

Fightful Select's latest report shares an internal memo from Nick Khan regarding McMahon's resignation."I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."