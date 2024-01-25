Vince McMahon Accused of Sexual Abuse and Trafficking in New Lawsuit

A former WWE employee has sued Vince McMahon over claims that he abused her and sexually exploited her when he was the CEO of the wrestling company. Janel Grant, a former employee of WWE filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, with McMahon, former head of WWE Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and the WWE as defendants. The lawsuit accuses the three parties of violating the Trafficking Victims Prevention Act (TVPA), negligence, civil battery and "Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress" for conduct that took place on WWE property and using WWE funding. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

A copy of the lawsuit provided to ComicBook.com accuses McMahon of pressuring Grant into a sexual relationship in exchange for employment at WWE. The lawsuit also states that McMahon would "shower Ms. Grant with gifts and empty work promotions, while at the same time threatening her livelihood and reputation" if she didn't meet McMahon's demands, which included engaging in sex acts with other WWE employees. In one incident named in the lawsuit, McMahon allegedly shared explicit photos and videos of Grant with other WWE employees and people outside of the company, with a "world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom the WWE was actively trying to sign a new contract" specifically mentioned. This athlete's name was not mentioned in the lawsuit, but the timing matches the period when Brock Lesnar was involved in negotiations to return to the WWE.

Per the lawsuit, Grant was pressured to resign from the WWE and forced to sign an NDA shortly before a "major financial deadline" for the company. The terms of the NDA, which was also provided as an exhibit in the lawsuit, stated that Grant would be paid $3 million. However, McMahon later refused to make the payments, with the lawsuit claiming that McMahon believed she had leaked information to the press.

McMahon briefly retired from WWE in 2022 after the company's board investigated him for making hush payments to women who had accused him of sexual misconduct. McMahon returned in early 2023 to steer the company towards a sale, which ultimately occurred late last year when WWE merged with UFC to form the new business entity TKO. McMahon remains the executive chairman of TKO, although he sold approximately $680 million of his shares in the company last November.

"Today's complaint seeks to hold accountable two WWE executives who sexually assaulted and trafficked Plaintiff Janel Grant, as well as the organization that facilitated or turned a blind eye to the abuse and then swept it under the rug," said Ann Callis, attorney for Ms. Grant, in a statement provided to ComicBook.com. "She is an incredibly private and courageous person who has suffered deeply at the hands of Mr. McMahon and Mr. Laurinaitis. Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized. The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon's history of depraved behavior, and it's time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership."

TKO Group nor McMahon or Laurinaitis has made a comment about the lawsuit.