Watch AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and WWE's Braun Strowman Walk the Runway

Fresh off Sasha Banks and Naomi appearing at New York Fashion Week, a number of WWE and AEW wrestlers appeared at a celebrity fashion show for David Alan Clothing in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The wrestlers featured included AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, AEW stars Shawn Spears and Mark Sterling, WWE's Braun Strowman and former WWE star Dean Muhtadi (Mojo Rawley). You can see a few clips from the show below.

Wardlow successfully retained his TNT title on this week's AEW Dynamite. He then grabbed a microphone and addressed his recent booking, claiming everyone criticizing his reign online so far was wrong.

Wardlow recently opened up with Digital Spy about the backstage drama involving MJF at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which overshadowed Wardlow's crowning victory against "The Salt of the Earth."

"I told the fans I wanted to bring some respect back to the TNT title," he said. "I think, just the fact that it's in my possession, the respect level's already up, the fact that Wardlow is the TNT champion makes the TNT Championship important. But realistically, I haven't done anything to really say that I've done that. So beating Jay Lethal I think is a huge accomplishment, he's one of the best wrestlers in the world so that feels important, that I feel is is an accomplishment. But beyond that I haven't done anything since being TNT champion and I'm ready for some real competition. Like yeah, I'll go in the ring, powerbomb somebody 10 times, put my foot on their chest and pin them. But guess what? I'll go in there and I'll work with whoever thinks they're the hardest worker. You step in the ring with me, I'm not just squash matches, I can perform. So I'm ready to show that."

Meanwhile, Strowman made his surprise return to the WWE on this past week's Monday Night Raw, taking out four tag teas during a No. 1 contender's match. He then popped up on Friday Night SmackDown later in the week to take out American Alpha.