Watch Adam Copeland Drop Uncensored F-Bomb on AEW Dynamite

Ever since Adam Copeland made his AEW debut, he's collided with his former friend Christian Cage, and the two delivered one of their most memorable sequences so far during tonight's AEW Dynamite. That was for several reasons, as the segment overall between the two was quite strong from a storytelling perspective, but it was punctuated brilliantly with an F-Bomb from Copeland. After bringing Cage down a peg, Copeland gets some payback on Cage by telling him "Go f*** yourself", but AEW didn't quite catch the F-Bomb, and you could hear it clear as day. As you can imagine, fans and media were all over it, and you can watch the moment for yourself below (via @WrestlingCovers). You can also see some of those reactions on the next slide.

Cage started off the segment by bringing out a wall of security and then calling out Copeland. Copeland obliged and stood in front of Cage for some back and forth, but eventually, the security departed and it was just Copeland and Cage in the ring together. Cage said he was sorry for what happened before, but everyone sensed he wasn't being sincere.

Then Cage walked away a bit while Copeland stood in the ring, but Cage quickly turned around and tried to hit Copeland with the TNT Championship. Copeland was able to avoid the attack and kick Cage right in the groin, causing the Champ to slump down and drop the Title.

Copeland told Cage "Nice try dumbass, sit up when I'm talking to you!" Then Copeland said, "Shine this up real nice. Hell, sleep with it if you want to, because next week she's coming home with me. Oh, by the way, I almost forgot, go f*** yourself." Then Copeland kicked up his feet as he walked away from Cage and the ring. Cage was livid but was still down on the mat from the kick.

