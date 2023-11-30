Watch Adam Copeland Drop Uncensored F-Bomb on AEW Dynamite
AEW fans quickly react to Dynamite not catching Adam Copeland's F-Bomb, and you can watch the moment right here
Ever since Adam Copeland made his AEW debut, he's collided with his former friend Christian Cage, and the two delivered one of their most memorable sequences so far during tonight's AEW Dynamite. That was for several reasons, as the segment overall between the two was quite strong from a storytelling perspective, but it was punctuated brilliantly with an F-Bomb from Copeland. After bringing Cage down a peg, Copeland gets some payback on Cage by telling him "Go f*** yourself", but AEW didn't quite catch the F-Bomb, and you could hear it clear as day. As you can imagine, fans and media were all over it, and you can watch the moment for yourself below (via @WrestlingCovers). You can also see some of those reactions on the next slide.
Cage started off the segment by bringing out a wall of security and then calling out Copeland. Copeland obliged and stood in front of Cage for some back and forth, but eventually, the security departed and it was just Copeland and Cage in the ring together. Cage said he was sorry for what happened before, but everyone sensed he wasn't being sincere.
Adam Copeland to Christian Cage:— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) November 30, 2023
"I almost forgot... GO F*CK YOURSELF!"
😂😂😂🙌🙌 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/rSa7Pqg1h9
Then Cage walked away a bit while Copeland stood in the ring, but Cage quickly turned around and tried to hit Copeland with the TNT Championship. Copeland was able to avoid the attack and kick Cage right in the groin, causing the Champ to slump down and drop the Title.
Copeland told Cage "Nice try dumbass, sit up when I'm talking to you!" Then Copeland said, "Shine this up real nice. Hell, sleep with it if you want to, because next week she's coming home with me. Oh, by the way, I almost forgot, go f*** yourself." Then Copeland kicked up his feet as he walked away from Cage and the ring. Cage was livid but was still down on the mat from the kick.
What did you think of Copeland's comments and the upcoming match? Let us know in the comments, and you can check out the full reactions on the next slide.
Oops
prevnext
Oops… someone was slow on that dump button. 😂 #AEWDynamite— Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) November 30, 2023
The Receipts
prevnext
ADAM COPELAND WITH HIS OWN F-BOMB.
He brought the receipts!!! pic.twitter.com/BQBPSQA48O— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 30, 2023
Loving the Cussing
prevnext
If there’s anything I’ve learned from Nolie, it’s that kids LOVE cussing.
Adam Copeland is over huge with Nolie now. #AEWDynamite— Tom. (@NotThatTomGreen) November 30, 2023
Slowwwwwww
prevnext
The censor during that Christian and Adam Copeland segment #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/RVXIUR5FY1— Jason (@_JasonHG) November 30, 2023
Rated R
prevnext
This is another reason why that Adam Copeland is known as The Rated R Superstar #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/8XOLCSghHg— 𝕯𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋⛧🐺 Hiveling (@JovanMalik1) November 30, 2023
A Fine Is Coming
prevnext
Bryan Danielson is going to have to fine Adam Copeland for this! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hYixRP6xL3— AIR (@AIRGxld) November 30, 2023
One of the Best
prev
Chrisitan Cage vs Adam Copeland is one of the best feuds in pro wrestling in 2023. That's fucking wild.#AEW #AEWDynamite— ฿ł₲ ฿Ɇ₳ⱤĐ ฿ØØ₮Ɏ Đ₳ĐĐɎ (@AceOfTheIndies) November 30, 2023