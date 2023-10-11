Adam Copeland Wins AEW In-Ring Debut on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland is All Elite. The wrestler formerly known as Edge made his AEW debut at AEW WrestleDream earlier this month, confronting former tag team partner and longtime friend Christian Cage. The following week on AEW Dynamite, Copeland made his AEW intentions clear: he wants to end his career alongside Christian by having one last tag team run together. The current AEW TNT Champion did not exactly embrace this offer, telling Copeland to "go f--k [himself]" live on air. This laid the groundwork for a feud between Copeland and Christian which was set to begin with the Rated-R Superstar taking on Christian's right hand of destruction, Luchasaurus, on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Adam Copeland Wins AEW Debut

(Photo: AEW)

Adam Copeland is off to a hot start.

The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday in a victorious effort over Luchasaurus. His heavyweight opponent got the better of him from the jump, as Luchasaurus was dominant in the early stretches thanks to ongoing outside interference from Nick Wayne.

Copeland strung together some momentum in the late stages, landing a super-plex, but was unable to put Luchasaurus down for the count. A sneaky chair set up in the corner led to Copeland missing a spear and taking the weapon to the head but he was still able to kick out at two. Leaping from the ring apron and across the stacked ring steps, Copeland landed a spear on Luchasaurus to the outside to establish himself as in the driver's seat.

After some miscommunication from Christian and Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus was left prone to a spear, leading to Copeland securing the 1-2-3.

Will Edge Retire From Wrestling in AEW?

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Copeland's in-ring days will likely come to a close within Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think that's a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it's going to take to be able to pull it off," Copeland said in a recent interview. "I know that. I'm not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I'm just going to trot through this whole thing. It's going to be hard. It's going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. I'm also a realist and I understand that I'm not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time.

"If we could end this together, that's the dream," Copeland said of retiring with Christian Cage, real name Jay Reso. "I sat down with my girls and I'm like, 'Okay, so what does dad do, girls?' What do I do? I laid out the scenarios for them. Lyric said it and then Ruby agreed, 'Go be with Uncle Jay and have fun.' That doesn't mean that I'm not having fun in other places, but they know the most fun I'm going to have is with my best friend of the last 40 years."