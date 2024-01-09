CM Punk and Drew McIntyre Come Face to Face With Bold Royal Rumble Predictions on WWE Raw

CM Punk may not have an opponent lined up for a one-on-one match at the moment, but at the start of the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, he seemed to take aim at Drew McIntyre. The two popular Superstars came face-to-face on Monday, with McIntyre opening the show with a speech about finding his new direction. After McIntyre made the comment that he should "leave for nine years" so he can "come back as a hero," an obvious shot at Punk, "Cult of Personality" played over the speakers and Punk entered the arena.

Through their exchange, both McIntyre and Punk made some "predictions" about the upcoming Royal Rumble. McIntyre has plans to win the whole thing and once again main event WrestleMania. That would include beating Punk for the opportunity he returned for. Punk, however, had a much more menacing threat to offer.

Punk not only told McIntyre he was coming after him in the Rumble, but he made it known that he wants McIntyre to suffer the most difficult defeat possible. He promised that if McIntyre was still in the ring, he planned to save him for the very last elimination.

CM Punk Calling Out Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre isn't the first WWE Superstar with Royal Rumble plans to get called out by Punk. Seth Rollins and Punk have been going after each other since the latter returned to the company in November. A couple of weeks ago, after making his in-ring return at a WWE Live event, CM Punk took some verbal shots at Cody Rhodes. He used Rhodes' famous "finishing the story" promo to generate some buzz against the fan-favorite Superstar.

"We are all in this together. When I wake up in the morning and somebody asks me how my day is, I say, 'Hey, I woke up this morning,'" Punk told the crowd at Madison Square Garden. "Everything else after that, I'm fortunate for. Every day I'm in this ring in front of all of you, I'm fortunate for. I came back to finish what I started. It starts tonight in the world's most famous arena, in front of you, the greatest fans on earth. I know I've got stiff competition, but I'm here to finish what I started. And when I win the Royal Rumble and go on to main event WrestleMania? Ladies and gentlemen I'm here to let you know that isn't me finishing my story. That's just me getting started!"