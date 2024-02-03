WWE's Rhea Ripley Teases Epic and Spot-On 2K24 Showcase WrestleMania Match (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley has been in WWE since 2017 when she first began competing in NXT UK. She's undergone personas like "The Nightmare" and now "Mami" which are two drastically different appearances. Ripley has seemingly nailed down her look for this era (at least for now) as the WWE Women's World Champion and a Judgment Day member.

At a recent event for WWE 2K24, Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar asked Ripley about the evolution of her appearance. For a lot of WWE Superstars, oftentimes by the time the next video game comes out the model is outdated but for Ripley they seem to have nailed it this year, and she agrees. "Yes, definitely. I have a tendency of changing my hair up and changing my look up a little bit, too drastically, too much, but they definitely kept up with this one," Ripley told Comicbook.com. "And I just got to see my WrestleMania entrance from WrestleMania 39, and I have to say, everything was so spot on from my facials, to my hair, to my gear, to the way I walked. It was everything just so perfect, my little knee slide, my stomp, they got my foot over my head, which is what I somehow do, I don't know how, but it's been real cool watching them change throughout the years and get more and more spot on each year that goes on.

Ripley is one of three WWE 2K24 cover stars alongside Cody Rhodes and Bianca Belair. Ripley shares the deluxe cover with one of her long-time rivals, Belair, who recently told us she wouldn't want to share the cover with anyone else. "Getting to be on the cover is one thing but getting to share it with Rhea is amazing," Belair told to Comicbook.com's Haley Miller. "We both came in WWE at the same time together and we've both just been climbing and climbing and climbing. She's amazing, I wouldn't want to share the cover with anyone but her."

Ripley recently hit a new milestone in her WWE career as she has surpassed 300 days as the women's world champion. Ripley won the title from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 which closed a chapter on their years long feud that began when Flair beat Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. If Ripley walks into WrestleMania 40 as champion all signs point to a highly anticipated matchup between herself and "The Man" Becky Lynch. The two had a brief stare down in the ring a few weeks back. Despite them being in WWE at the same time, Lynch and Ripley have only faced each other in a televised singles match once and it ended in a no contest in NXT.