Watch: The Undertaker Appears On ESPN College Gameday

WWE’s The Undertaker made his much hyped appearance on ESPN College Gameday this morning in Austin, Texas.

Sporting a Texas Longhorns shirt, bandanda, and sunglasses, Undertaker looked very much like his “Biker Taker” or “American Badass” look of years past in WWE. He entered the set to his WWE entrance theme, complete with smoke and effects.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the video below.

As his shirt was likely to giveaway, The Undertaker went on to pick his home state Texas Longhorns to defeat the LSU Tigers later this evening.

Also making headlines was the fact that The Undertaker mentioned Ric Flair as “the man” during his appearance, notable due to what has been going on recently in the dispute between WWE and Flair over the phrase.