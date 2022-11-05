Who Played Hulk Hogan in the Young Rock Season 3 Premiere?

Young Rock Season 3 premiered tonight on NBC, confirming that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did not win the presidency in 2032 before jumping back to the show's three main time periods. The 1985 era received the most attention as Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson) realized the consequences of agreeing to wrestle in Saudi Arabia behind Vince McMahon's back while young Johnson (Adrian Groulx) meets a number of stars surrounding WrestleMania I at a party celebrating the release of a Cyndi Lauper music video. The scenes feature WWE's Becky Lynch as Lauper, Ben Vanermey as Roddy Piper, Joseph D. Reitman as Captain Lou Albano, Nicholas Bernardi as Bret Hart and Jason Devon Jenkins as Mr. T.

The show also features the addition of Hulk Hogan, played back Brock O'Hurn. Hogan had been mentioned a few times in the first two seasons, but this was the first time someone was actually portraying him on camera. O'Hurn has a number of acting credits to his name, most notably in the two Boo! A Madea Halloween films along with roles in HBO's Euphoria (as Super Hot Warrior Man) and The Righteous Gemstones (as Torsten).

Is Chris Hemsworth Still Playing Hulk Hogan?

News broke back in 2019 that Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had been cast to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic about the WWE Hall of Famer's career. However, updates surrounding the film quickly dried up once the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemsworth said in an interview with ComicBook this past summer that things were still in the development stage.

"That film's a while away. That's sort of in the development stage you know, and if that comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. Haven't ripped any shirts off yet, but you'll be the first to hear about it when I do."

In a separate interview with Total Film, he discussed the amount of muscle he'll have to put on in order to properly embody "The Hulkster" — "This movie is going to be a really fun project. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude. I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing."