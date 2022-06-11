Chris Hemsworth Reveals Status of Hulk Hogan Movie (Exclusive)

✖

Chris Hemsworth is busier than ever, as the Marvel favorite will soon grace the screen again as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder as his other new film Spiderhead gets ready to launch on Netflix. Another anticipated project in the works is the previously announced Hulk Hogan biopic with Todd Phillips, but not much has been heard about the film in a while. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently spoke to Hemsworth about his new film, and during the conversation Hemsworth provided an update on the film all about one of Wrestling's most iconic stars.

Hemsworth was asked how many shirts he's ripped off in preparation for the Hulk Hogan-focused film, and Hemsworth revealed that unfortunately, he hasn't ripped any shirts just yet. "(Laughs) That film's a while away. That's sort of in the development stage you know, and if that comes to fruition, great. Todd Phillips is brilliant. Haven't ripped any shirts off yet, but you'll be the first to hear about it when I do," Hemsworth said.

The film was announced back in 2019, and if it does come to fruition it will be released on Netflix. Hemsworth is excited about the project and previously revealed that he is dedicated to transforming into the character both in physicality and in attitude.

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth told Total Film. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," he added, before noting that he'll have to die his hair blonde and add in some balding and a mustache to complete Hogan's trademark look.

Phillips also recently revealed he is working on the sequel to the mega-successful Joker film, so hopefully, the Hogan film can make it to the finish line between Phillips and Hemsworth's busy schedules.

What do you want to see from Hemsworth's Hulk Hogan movie? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!