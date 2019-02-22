Chris Hemsworth to Star as Hulk Hogan in New Movie

The Hulkster is coming to the big screen, but it will be a familiar Marvel hero running wild in movie theaters.

According to a new report from the Hollywood Reporter, Chris Hemsworth will star as Hulk Hogan in a biopic that’s currently in negotiations to premiere on Netflix. The film will be directed by Todd Phillips and written by Scott Silver, the team that directed and wrote DC Comics’ upcoming Joker movie with Joaquin Phoenix.

The film will also be produced by Phillips’ partner Bradley Cooper, and the duo recently found success with the smash hit A Star Is Born. Hemsworth will also serve as producer alongside former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff.

The movie is being described as a focus on Hogan’s rise in wrestling during the ’80s, serving as an origin story for Hulk Hogan in the WWF. It’s said the movie will not focus on the recent controversy of Hogan’s lawsuit with Gawker, backed by venture capitalist Peter Thiel. That lawsuit resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement for Hogan and the subsequent closing of Gawker and the selling off of its assets.

There is no word yet on when the project will be released, whether it will hit theaters before premiering on Netflix, or when production will even begin.

Hemsworth is riding high with blockbuster appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with another summer relaunch of a fan-favorite franchise with Men In Black: International hitting theaters. This has been a major turn of fortune for the actor, who recently admitted that he considered quitting acting before his career blew up.

“I was about to quit,” Hemsworth told Men’s Health. “I always wanted to act, and one of the first things I wanted to do when I got any money was pay my parents’ house off. I’d asked Dad once when he thought he’d pay it off and he said, ‘Honestly, probably never.’ Most people are in that boat and I wanted to change that.”

The actor said he started getting nervous before auditions to the point where he decided to return to his home country of Australia.

“And then my mentality changed,” Hemsworth said, “which came from being at a point where I was like, ‘I’m going to go back to Australia.’ I had one more audition where I was like, ‘Do this for his house. Think about reasons other than yourself.’ That was for The Cabin in the Woods, and I got that job, and from there I got Red Dawn. And then I got Thor.”

Hemsworth can next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, premiering in theaters on April 26th.

