Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look of Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock Season 3

The reenacted chronicles of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's childhood return this week. Young Rock Season 3 is set to finally explore Johnson's wrestling career, as Uli Latukefu suits up as Rocky Maivia. Beyond the central star, this season will also recreate iconic moments from WWE's Attitude Era, including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's infamous "Austin 3:16" promo following his King of the Ring victory in 1996. Other iconic figures from the 1990s wrestling landscape like Roddy Piper, Mankind, and The Undertaker are set to factor in, while stars outside of the squared circle that helped shape the WWE into what it is today will also be present.

Among those will be Cyndi Lauper. The "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" artist appeared at the first WrestleMania and was a crucial part of creating the rock 'n wrestling connection, a movement that launched the World Wrestling Federation into the mainstream. Lauper will show face in Young Rock Season 3, being played by WWE superstar Becky Lynch.

"Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only – the icon Cyndi Lauper," The Rock wrote on Instagram. "I was right there for Becky's audition and we were all very impressed at her high level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in – and crushed it. CAN'T WAIT for you guys to see Becky's acting debut!!!"

You can see the first looks at Lynch's Lauper below:

Lynch is just the latest wrestler to join the Young Rock cast and crew. NWA star Luke Hawx is portraying Austin in Season 3 while AEW's Colt Cabana appeared as the Brooklyn Brawler in Season 2.

Young Rock executive producer Brian Gewirtz has emphasized his excitement about featuring the Attitude Era in the series, revealing that trailers are only scratching the surface when it comes to how much of that cherished wrestling time period in is being recreated.

"We just wanted to give a quick, 'Oh my God, what was that?' moment of seeing Rocky Maivia making his grand entrance at Survivor Series '96. We get to that and potentially more stuff this season without really giving anything away," Gewirtz said. "Hopefully Season Three and beyond, at least in that timeline with Uli (Latukefu), we could really explore that. Uli, who plays 23-year-old Dwayne, he's really just an athletic freak."

Young Rock Season 3 premieres on Friday, November 4th.