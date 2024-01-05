Will Ospreay's First AEW Feud Revealed

Will Ospreay is All Elite. The Aerial Assassin officially inked with Tony Khan's promotion this past November at AEW Full Gear, signing his contract in front of a white-hot Los Angeles crowd. Ospreay coming to terms with AEW marks the first time that he will be a full-time television wrestler, as up to this point his matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW aired on cable sparingly. While AEW will be a new weekly home for Ospreay, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is all-too-familiar with the bulk of AEW's roster. He has wrestled top stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Orange Cassidy on AEW pay-per-views and has rubbed shoulders with Sammy Guevara, Swerve Strickland and more on the independent circuit.

Will Ospreay Calls Out Jon Moxley

The Aerial Assassin is hunting down the Purveyor of Violence.

Speaking at a post-show press conference following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, Will Ospreay certified that his business with Jon Moxley is not finished.

"To Moxley, we are never gonna be done. I'm glad you stuck to your deal for those first five minutes. A deal's a deal," Ospreay said, referencing the 'ceasefire' he and Moxley agreed to in the opening moments of their three-way title bout against David Finlay. "Thanks a lot for that. But we are nowhere near done."

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 represented the third time that Ospreay and Moxley shared a ring together. These two titans previously squared off in one-on-one action at NJPW Windy City Riot in April 2022. Moxley left Chi-Town with the victory after 21 minutes of hard-hitting action. One month later, these two made up half the field in an IWGP United States Championship four-way contest that also included Juice Robinson and Hiroshi Tanahashi.

You said you wanted a war? A war is coming to you, my friend, and it's coming on home turf," Ospreay continued. "So this time, make sure you keep your head on a swivel."

Ospreay's final match with New Japan Pro Wrestling goes down on February 11th. He will team with his United Empire stablemates to take on Bullet Club in a cage match, the first time that stipulation will be used in New Japan in over two decades. After that, Ospreay wrestles for RevPro the following week in what will be his last independent date. He is expected to begin with AEW in March.