Will Ospreay Reflects on AEW ALL IN: London: "The Coolest Thing I've Ever Done."

Will Ospreay has had a career year in 2023. Things started white-hot for the Aerial Assassin, as he and Kenny Omega wrestled what many still consider to be the best match of the year at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. While he took the L in that bout, Ospreay got his win and the IWGP United States Championship back five months later at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in another instant classic against Omega. That victory kicked off a legendary stretch for Ospreay, as he would go on to pick up singles victories over Kazuchika Okada and Chris Jericho in the subsequent months. That 1-2-3 over Jericho was especially a career highlight, as it came in front of 81,035 fans at AEW ALL IN: London.

Will Ospreay Reflects on AEW ALL IN: London

After months of making his desire to compete at Wembley Stadium crystal clear, Will Ospreay got his wish.

This past August, Ospreay battled Chris Jericho at AEW ALL IN: London, a match that represented the largest crowd he had ever competed in front of. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Ospreay reflected on his emotions before "Elevated" hit.

"Oh man, I was scared. I just remember feeling like I've done it now," Ospreay said. "The maximum I've ever performed in front of was 40,000 at [NJPW] Wrestle Kingdom. This was twice as many. I was worried that my stuff was going to get lost, or not as big of a reaction as what it could get. Maybe I'm not the guy that they really want in this position. Maybe it should have gone to someone else. That's all going through my mind."

Ospreay received a special entrance at AEW ALL IN: London, complete with his theme song's extended intro and a firework show for the ages.

"The moment the music was playing, just that bit of the piano, I could just feel my heart coming out of my chest," Ospreay continued. "So flipping scared. Family's here. Everyone is here just wanting to just enjoy wrestling in England, wrestling of this caliber and stage."

Ahead of his entrance, opponent Chris Jericho came out first, performing "Judas" live with the full stadium singing along. Fortunately for Ospreay, Wembley was able to memorize the lyrics to more than one entrance song.

"Going out and hearing people sing my song... man," Ospreay said, taking an emotional pause. "I literally heard people screaming it and then pointing up to the sky and when the fireworks were going off. Just watching it, it felt like two minutes. It felt like everything was going in slow motion.Then to get in the ring and the bell rung and then just 80,000 people do the olé! chants. Oh man, it was just the coolest thing. It was the coolest thing I've ever done."

Ospreay defends his IWGP United States Championship against Jon Moxley and David Finlay at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4th, 2024.