Will Ospreay Pays Respect to Kenny Omega After AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

The bad blood between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega reached a boiling point at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. After being defeated by his longtime rival in their first proper singles match this past January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Ospreay sought vengeance in Toronto this past Sunday. After 39 minutes and some brief interference from Don Callis, Ospreay was able to put Omega away and recapture the IWGP United States Championship. Ospreay victory took just about every trick up the Aerial Assassin's sleeve, as Omega kicked out of Stormbreaker, the One-Winged Angel and even a screwdriver stab to the head.

Ospreay's tactics, both underhand and otherwise, were all executed with the sole purpose of getting the win. Taking to social media on Monday morning, Ospreay paid respect to Omega, praising him as a generational talent.

"Kenny Omega is once in a lifetime. There will never be anyone that will be able to master the craft the way he has," Ospreay wrote. "Overcoming him was legitimately the most challenging and yet rewarding task of my life. While everyone can say they're 'all elite,' you can say you're above elite."

There is some concern over Omega's health following the match. Late in the contest, Omega took a Tiger Driver 91, landing hard on his head and neck. Omega was able to finish the bout without showing any noticeable affects of the spot. ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley asked AEW President Tony Khan for a health update on Omega at the post-show press conference but Khan was unable to provide a comment at the time.

Ospreay and Omega now sit at one apiece in singles matches against each other in 2023. While there is no word on plans for a third match to complete the trilogy, fan speculation has already run wild on the threequel going down inside Wembley Stadium for AEW ALL IN: London this August.

"The energy was spectacular. It's the best drug in the world. You can't take anything that would get that type of high," Ospreay said of the Scotiabank Arena's atmosphere compared to the clap crowds he had been used to in Japan. "It's an incredible feeling. When me and Kenny done did that first match, the vocal side of Japan just only came back. I kind of think that threw me a little bit, but this time I kind of was like, expecting [it]. I never want to be egotistical about it by saying I'm expecting a reaction, but I knew what we created in the Tokyo Dome was special. To try and not only live up to that match but try and top it, I feel like we've done that today. I feel completely amazed by it."

