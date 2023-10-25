Will Ospreay Hires Notable Wrestling Name Ahead of Impending Free Agency

Professional wrestling is on the precipice of arguably its hottest free agent year in history. The likes of Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and Becky Lynch all reportedly have their current WWE contracts expiring at some point in 2024. AEW's Andrade El Idolo and Bryan Danielson also have the clock ticking on their deals. Beyond all the names that make up the imminent available talent pool, two stars stand a bit higher than the rest: MJF and Will Ospreay. The AEW World Champion and IWGP United States Champion have candidly spoke about their current contracts, with MJF explicitly stating that he becomes a free agent on January 1st, 2024 while Ospreay will be without a company come February 2024.

Will Ospreay Hires Legendary Wrestling Agent

(Photo: AEW, NJPW, WWE)

The Aerial Assassin has a new client.

As reported by PWInsider Elite, Will Ospreay has hired Barry Bloom to represent him in future contract negotiations. Bloom is a highly-revered agent in the professional wrestling world, responsible for landing big contracts for WWE Hall of Famers Jesse Ventura, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall. This past summer, Bloom repped Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks en route to their new deals with AEW.

Ospreay has generated the interest of just about every wrestling company under the sun. NJPW has been keen on retaining him while AEW has made significant advances to get him exclusively on its books come next year.

Another possible suitor is Impact Wrestling. Ospreay made his return to the former (and future) TNA earlier this month, wrestling at Bound For Glory.

"Will has been honest and upfront about what's happening and the fact that he's going to be a free agent soon, and the second his contract expires, he becomes the hottest free agent in professional wrestling," Impact Wrestling President Scott D'Amore said recently. "Would we love to have Will Ospreay? Absolutely. He's a great talent. That opportunity is open to Will Ospreay. I can tell you that I've had conversations with Anthem Sports. They're well aware of who Will Ospreay is and what Will Ospreay is. I don't know where Will Ospreay is going to end up, but he certainly has a seat at the table here, and a meaningful one where he can be at the center of a lot of the change we talk about."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Will Ospreay's wrestling future.