WWE's Ricochet on Will Ospreay: "I Keep Up With Him and All of His Stuff." (Exclusive)

Ricochet and Will Ospreay are forever linked. The two innovative high-flyers set the professional wrestling industry on fire with their one-on-one contests in 2016 and 2017, taking standards maneuvers like DDTs and clotheslines and putting their acrobatic spin on it to create bouts that had to be seen to be believed. Ricochet would take his talents to WWE in 2018 while Ospreay set his sights on New Japan Pro Wrestling. These two have not shared a ring together in well over six years, but their classic clashes and similar in-ring styles have made them forever linked.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the WWE SummerSlam press junket, Ricochet noted that he's still close with Ospreay as the two regularly keep in touch.

"I think I talked to him [on Thursday] actually," Ricochet said. "He's doing great. He just beat [Kazuchika] Okada."

Ricochet is pointing to Ospreay's big victory in New Japan's G1 Climax tournament over Okada, someone he has struggled to get the 1-2-3 on for years.

While they're no longer in the same company, Ricochet emphasized that he still follows the careers of many of his friends in the greater wrestling world.

"I keep up with [Will] and all of his stuff because a lot of his matches are against my other friends as well like Takagi Shingo. All those guys that he's been wrestling even in Japan and overseas and Europe, those are my friends as well," Ricochet continued. "I got to keep up with those guys and got to watch what they're doing. As much as I influence them, they influence me. They push me to do better."

Ricochet competes on Monday Night Raw which returns to television tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network. Ospreay is deep in the G1 Climax which culminates later this month.

