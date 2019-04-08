WrestleMania 35: Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins Defeat The Revival For RAW Tag Team Championships

The unexpected is already happening at WWE WrestleMania 35.

During the third match of the kickoff show, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. This followed Tony Nese winning the Cruiserweight Championship in the first bout of the night and Carmella winning the Women’s Battle Royal, all of which were unexpected by most.

Ryder and Hawkins were competitive throughout the match, putting on a very good match with arguably the greatest tag team in the business. The crowd was solidly behind the hometown duo of Ryder and Hawkins. Hawkins received what was undoubtedly the loudest chant of his career toward the end of the match.

The finish came following two big spots on the outside of the ring that took out both Ryder and Hawkins, including a brainbuster on the outside to Hawkins.