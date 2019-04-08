WrestleMania 35: Check Out Kofi Kingston’s New WWE Championship T-Shirt

Kofi Kingston is finally WWE Champion, and to launch the new era, WWE already has merchandise to commemorate his amazing WrestleMania 35 victory. Big E and Xavier Woods officially introduced the new t-shirts to the WWE Universe during Kingston’s championship celebration. Before the match Big E teased Kingston and Metlife Stadium with a wrapped present. And after the match, it was revealed to be the freshest gear on the WWE market.

@WWE please stop showing the crowd in the back watching the monitor. Also, make sure you buy this official WWE shirt after Kofi wins the belt. #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/V7mKVKfKAa — Bill Ware (@bwware) April 8, 2019

During Kingston’s match with Bryan, pictures of the new shirt from WWE’s Shop made rounds on Twitter, but luckily most of the WWE Universe was glued to their screens instead perusing the online store.

