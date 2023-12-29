Trish Stratus Confirms She'll Appear in WWE 2K24 and Beyond

Although Trish Stratus is off WWE television for now, she is set to appear on another screen in 2024 and beyond. Stratus confirmed via her website that she was scanned for WWE 2K which likely means we will see an updated model in the new game. Playing as Stratus' base character has been a copy and paste situation for years. She's appeared in a WWE ring as recent as 2019 but her gear has never reflected that. With Stratus as a semi-active member of the roster again hopefully that will lead to some of her newer gears like the WrestleMania 39 recreation of her iconic WrestleMania 21 gear or her mesh bodysuits like the Royal Rumble making it into the game.

Stratus has had a busy year in and outside of the ring, appearing on Canada's Got Talent as a judge, working on personal projects like her Trishmas sock collection all while spending a consistent stretch of time on the road with WWE. Stratus returned in time for WrestleMania 39 where she teamed with Lita and Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL. Stratus came to Lynch's aid a week later to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. With Lita mysteriously "injured" backstage, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez ultimately won the titles. Afterward, turned on Lynch and set up a program between the two talents that would take them all the way to WWE Payback. Lynch and Stratus wrestled in a steel cage match, the first of Stratus' career where Lynch came out on top. She's been off television since, but there's no shortage of stories left on the table.

Lita and Stratus could totally still work a program together and wrap up that story as well as Stratus and Zoey Stark who she had been mentoring for a few months. That's something Stark hopes to do in the coming year. When asked about how her experience was working with Stratus, Stark spoke highly of the WWE Hall of Famer. "Great. She has taught me so much within the short amount of time that we were really working together. I really do hope at some point down the line that her and I get to finish our story," Stark told Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar. "We didn't really get that opportunity after me giving her the Z-360 to continue on of doing a singles match between the two of us. Hopefully, fingers crossed that sometime down the road, we get to do that."