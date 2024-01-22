WWE 2K24 Reveals Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair as Cover Stars

WWE 2K4 has been teasing some big reveals this week, and today is finally the day we get to learn who the cover star is. The thing is that there isn't just one cover star, but three, and we've got all the details. The standard edition of WWE 2K24 will have Cody Rhodes as the cover star, while the Deluxe Edition will have for the first time ever two women headlining the cover together, and those stars will be Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. There will also be a third cover spotlighting the forty years of WrestleMania 2K Showcase mode, featuring some of WWE's most legendary stars, including Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and more.

"I've been known to keep a checklist of key milestones I want to experience on the path to finishing my story," said Cody Rhodes. "As an avid gamer, being named WWE 2K cover Superstar is very, very close to the top of that list and I'm very happy to work with the teams at 2K and Visual Concepts to bring that dream to life."

(Photo: WWE)

"This is an incredible milestone in my career and I'm so excited to show the world why WWE 2K24 is a must-have and the EST game for every WWE fan and gamer." said Bianca Belair. "I've proven myself to be the most dominant competitor to ever hold the WWE Women's World Championship," said Rhea Ripley, "Earning the accolade of WWE 2K24 cover Superstar is only fitting, and I'm proud to add it to my list of accomplishments."

(Photo: WWE)

"Fresh off the highest-rated game in franchise history, the WWE 2K development team continues to build on that quality," said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. "WWE 2K24 offers more match types, new MyRISE storylines and characters, improvements to gameplay throughout, a 2K Showcase 40 years in the making, and so much more. I'm very proud of the work the team has done to bring this experience to life, and I look forward to seeing players enjoy the game."

There will be four editions of WWE 2K24, including a stacked Forty Years of WrestleMania edition, and you can find all of the details on all four below.

The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S); ○ Pre-Order Bonus Offers****: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition will receive the Nightmare Family Pack a bonus pack of content including four playable Superstars – two alternate versions of Cody Rhodes (The "Undashing" masked Cody and the flamboyant Stardust), as well as the 1976 version of his father, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, plus one of Dusty's greatest rivals, "Superstar" Billy Graham, all available as playable characters. Additional MyFACTION content includes three MyFACTION cards – a Mattel "Bruised" Cody Rhodes Gold Rarity card and, for the first time ever,

Cody's dog, Pharaoh, appears in WWE 2K as a Gold Rarity Manager card**. In addition, all Digital Pre-Orders of any edition of WWE 2K24 will include the Standard Edition of WWE 2K23, the highest-rated game in franchise history according to Metacritic*****;

(Photo: WWE)

The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition includes the Standard Edition across previous and current-gen platforms within the same console family and the same PlayStation or Xbox account******;

The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition, Nightmare Family Pack, plus a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs*******; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger; Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Card, Gold Rarity Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, and alternate attires for Bianca and Rhea. The Deluxe Edition will be available from March 5, 2024 – three days ahead of Standard and Cross-Gen Editions!;

The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available for $119.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition includes the Forty

Years of WrestleMania Pack, which features alternate attires for "Macho King" Randy Savage (WrestleMania 6), Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 22), Triple H (WrestleMania 30), Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 33), and Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36), as well as Gold Rarity MyFACTION cards for each, instant unlocking of all playable Showcase characters, and the WrestleMania 40 Arena, which will be available after launch.******* The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be available from March 5, 2024 – three days ahead of Standard and Standard Cross-Gen Editions!;

