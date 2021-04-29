WWE and A&E Reveal First Look Clip of Biography: 'Macho Man' Randy Savage (Exclusive)

WWE and A&E have teamed up to highlight some of the biggest legends in WWE history as part of a new Biography series, and after shining the spotlight on Stone Cold Steve Austin and Rowdy Roddy Piper, it's time for Macho Man Randy Savage to get some shine. Savage will be the subject of A&E's next WWE Biography special this Sunday, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look clip from the anticipated episode. As you can see in the video above, the episode will break down not just the character of Macho Man and the man behind the character, but also how that character ultimately became the legend we all know so well, and a big part of that transformation had to do with his now-iconic look.

The man that helped bring that vision to life was Macho Man Costume Designer Michael Braun, who reveals it was Hulk Hogan who referred Savage to him in the beginning. Braun recalls the first time he met Savage, who came to meet him alongside Elizabeth. Savage brought him his star-emblazoned trunks to begin with, but Braun needed more to work with.

"I say 'Dude, I need real estate. I need from the floor to pst your head.' He says you can do whatever you want, this is the kiss of death. I make him five outfits out of spandex, but full-length pants and shirts, and maybe there's a little fringe here and there, we're just starting out," Braun said.

Braun also reveals that some of Savage's look was inspired by Pimps of the '80s, and looking at some of his classic looks, it makes a lot of sense.

Hogan also recalls when Savage wanted to get a fast new car, and Hogan referred Savage to his friend who had one for sale. Savage ended up sending the car back because the car's limited trunk space couldn't fit his hatbox, which at that point had become a signature part of his look, and Braun made a point of fitting Macho Man into just about every aspect of his clothing.

You can watch the full clip in the video above, and you can find the official description for the WWE A&E Macho Man Randy Savage Biography below.

"Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” “Screwball,” ESPN 30 for 30 “The U”), this film will tell the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic Superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW® World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Savage became known for his famous catch phrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring."

Biography: Macho Man Randy Savage premieres on A&E this Sunday, May 2nd at 8 PM EST.

Are you excited for Macho Man to get the biography spotlight?