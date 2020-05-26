Fan Speculation Over Adam Cole Jumping From NXT to AEW Heats Up

Between his record-breaking NXT Championship reign, his status as an NXT Triple Crown Champion, his seven NXT TakeOver main events and his four NXT Year-End Awards, Adam Cole is one of the most decorated stars in NXT history. However speculation that Cole might be leaving NXT (and the WWE as a whole) in the near future has started to pick up steam online, with some fans believing he'll be the first big name to jump from the Black and Gold Brand to All Elite Wrestling. Let's take a closer look at the evidence.

On Monday AEW commentator Tony Schiavone posted a photo of himself with Nyla Rose at AEW's Memorial Day beach party. Cole, who is close friends with The Young Bucks and is dating Britt Baker, could be seen in the background. The tweet was deleted then reuploaded with Cole cropped out.

Wednesday night wars in full swing lol. Tony cut out ADAM COLE BAY BAY pic.twitter.com/64yD7X2M37 — Cody Wrestling (@AEWAttitude) May 25, 2020

Wrestling News.co's Paul Davis then pointed out that Cole's current WWE contract is set to expire sometime in either August or September, given that he debuted (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in 2017) at a time when WWE was signing NXT stars to three-year deals.

Add all of that to the recent comments made by Baker on AEW Unrestricted about wanting to see Cole back in the same ring as The Bucks, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

"It's all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again."

So could it actually happen? Anything is possible in the world of modern pro wrestling, but WWE (and especially Triple H) have made it abundantly clear that they love Cole and will likely do anything in their power to keep him under contract (it's also entirely possible that he's already signed a new deal that hasn't been made public yet). And while he does have friends in AEW, he's also got plenty of friends in the NXT locker room like Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong.

Considering he's one of the top acts on WWE's hottest brand, the idea of sticking around might be too tempting for Cole to pass up.

