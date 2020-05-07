NXT's Adam Cole Retains Championship Against Velveteen Dream In Crazy Finish

✖

The big main event of tonight's NXT has been a long time coming, as NXT Champion Adam Cole finally took on Velveteen Dream, and it certainly lived up to the hype. The two stars beat the stuffing out of each other throughout the match, and Dream got off to a hot start, unleashing a slew of offense on Cole. Cole was able to weather the early fire from Dream, but every time he tried to get going Dream would counter with an attack of his own. Crazily enough Dream actually pinned Cole, but thanks to some interference Cole ended up getting the official victory.

Dream had Cole on the ropes several times, and towards the end of the match Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong came down to the ring to help out their leader. That's when Dexter Lumis emerged from the bottom of the ring (in a rather creepy fashion) and kept them at bay.

Unfortunately, while he was dealing with them he ended up taking out the referee, so when Dream actually pinned Cole and got a full 3 count, the Ref was out cold.

The ref did come to, but then Cole was able to land an attack and come away with the win. It looks like Lumis has a lot to answer for once Dream finds out what happened, but I doubt we've seen the last of Dream vs Cole either.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"The Velveteen Dream finally gets what he's been after — a match with Adam Cole for the NXT Title. Charlotte Flair will also defend the NXT Women's Championship against Io Shirai, Karrion Kross makes his in-ring debut with Scarlett, Finn Bálor calls out his assailant and Dominik Dijakovic clashes with Johnny Gargano tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the full card.

Dominik Dijakovic vs Johnny Gargano

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Io Shirai

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Debut

Finn Balor Reveals Mystery Attacker

What did you think of Cole vs Dream? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.