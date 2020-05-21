Britt Baker Says WWE Banned Adam Cole From Attending AEW Events

Back at NXT TakeOver: WarGames AEW star Britt Baker was shown in the crowd reacting to her boyfriend, NXT Champion Adam Cole, getting sent off the top of the WarGames cage through a table via an Air Raid Crash from Tommaso Ciampa. The moment has been talked about numerous times since then, with Triple H apologizing and all parties involved moving on without incident (outside of AEW parodying it on the next episode of AEW Dynamite). Despite the pair being a well-known couple in the wrestling community, Cole has never been spotted or shown in the audience for an AEW show.

It turns out this was deliberate, as Baker explained on the latest AEW Unrestricted.

"We're very lucky that Tony [Khan] has no problem with me going to watch [Cole's] live shows. So I, as we all know, was in the crowd at TakeOver when he won the title for the first time. This is also annoying, but he originally was told he can't come to our shows. For All In, actually, he had a plane ticket booked and then they told him, 'You can't go.' So he still came to be supportful, and he just watched it on his phone in the hotel, so that way we could after party afterwards. But he wasn't allowed to go.

"And then recently they changed their tune, and he was able to come to our New Year's show," she added. "It's great for him too because this is his family. The Young Bucks and Adam Cole go way back. They have been together long before Adam Cole and Britt Baker were together."

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, take place this Saturday at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Check out the full card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.